UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $160,150.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 753,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,079.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $160,150.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 753,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,014,079.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $143,863.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,695.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,386 shares of company stock worth $1,343,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 274,375 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,862,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 155,008 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.