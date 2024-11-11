Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Under Armour by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after buying an additional 1,051,143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Under Armour by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

