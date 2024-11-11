United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $516,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

