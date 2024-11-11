United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $217,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 395.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,590 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

