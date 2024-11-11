Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE UVE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,761. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.30. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,062,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,315.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,062,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,315.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,173 shares of company stock worth $1,575,702 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.