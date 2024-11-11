Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne Sells 3,250 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $227,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 626,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 432,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 194,125 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,988,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,640,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

