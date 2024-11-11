Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Upstart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Trading Up 46.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,259.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,259.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $128,894.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,985.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,959 shares of company stock worth $13,724,175. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.