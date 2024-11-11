Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,673,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $136.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

