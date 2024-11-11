Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.31. 564,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.