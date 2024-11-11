Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $282.59 and a 1-year high of $408.73.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
