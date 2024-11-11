Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.38. 37,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,101. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.53 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

