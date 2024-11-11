Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.84 and a 52-week high of $172.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.42.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.