Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.84 and a 52-week high of $172.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

