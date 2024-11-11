Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $266.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $191.95 and a one year high of $266.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.51.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

