Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

