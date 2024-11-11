Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $498.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $398.21 and a 1-year high of $551.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

