Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.24. The stock has a market cap of $498.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $525.28 and a 200-day moving average of $505.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

