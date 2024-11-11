Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.65. The company has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $214.06 and a 12 month high of $297.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.