Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $227,673,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after buying an additional 430,989 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after buying an additional 281,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.