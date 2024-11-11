Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $682.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.7 million.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.75. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

