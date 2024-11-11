Ventum Cap Mkts Estimates CVE:FCA FY2026 Earnings

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

