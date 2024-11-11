Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,996 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

