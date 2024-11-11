Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

