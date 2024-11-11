Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $119.04 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,747,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $402.82 and a 52-week high of $551.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

