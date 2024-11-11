Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 739,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,646 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $20,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

