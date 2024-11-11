Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 895.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU opened at $562.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.83. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $494.04 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.88 and its 200-day moving average is $541.27.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.95 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 35.79%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.21%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

