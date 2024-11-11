Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,792 shares of company stock worth $27,691,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $304.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $225.38 and a one year high of $306.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

