Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,334 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TYL traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $628.19. 4,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $590.93 and a 200-day moving average of $542.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,270 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

