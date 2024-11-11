Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 34,000 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 527.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.68. 181,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,433. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $945,628.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,776,642.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $945,628.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,776,642.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,269.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,007 shares of company stock worth $5,320,233 in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.