Versor Investments LP Buys 6,062 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.51. 26,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.