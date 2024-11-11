Versor Investments LP Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 522.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 850.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. DA Davidson cut their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

