Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000. Smartsheet makes up about 0.9% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $197,726.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,374.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,730 shares of company stock worth $2,249,116. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.97. 205,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -180.71 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.