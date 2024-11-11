Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,323,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 95,056 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Dover Trading Up 0.7 %

DOV stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.01. 17,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,471. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

