Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.80 and last traded at $144.13. Approximately 2,109,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,937,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank raised its position in Vistra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.