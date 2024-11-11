WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 46,632 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 607,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.