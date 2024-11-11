WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 8,054 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 128.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. 89,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,034. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $566,349.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,071.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,274 shares of company stock worth $1,526,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.