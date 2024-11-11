WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $447,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $12.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.59. 276,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,328. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

