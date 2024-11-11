WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,692,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,647,352 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 3.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,364,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.47. 90,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,904. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.16.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

