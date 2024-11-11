WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,780 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $33,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

APi Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. 120,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,252.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

