WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,205 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR remained flat at $40.84 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

