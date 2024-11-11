WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,540 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 1.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $666,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $2.80 on Monday, reaching $186.30. 139,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

