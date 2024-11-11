WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 47,738 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,738 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $146,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 503,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

