Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) recently:

10/28/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

10/24/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

10/24/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – NextEra Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 1,222,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.10. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get NextEra Energy Partners LP alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.28%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 168.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $991,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,177 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $16,186,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 266.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.