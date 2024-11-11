Weil Company Inc. Buys 2,691 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 159,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,252 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JAVA opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.