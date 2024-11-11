Weil Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $201.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.