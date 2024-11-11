Weil Company Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,278,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $58.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

