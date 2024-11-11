Weil Company Inc. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $134,987,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,519,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

