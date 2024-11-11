Weil Company Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $885.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $453.23 and a fifty-two week high of $888.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $791.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

