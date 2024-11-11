Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

IONS opened at $39.19 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $15,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 319,065 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,756 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

