Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $8.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

WAB opened at $200.69 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $558,389.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,951.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $6,740,741.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,946,148.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $558,389.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,951.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,984 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.