Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 13.1 %

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $201.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $139,073.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,288.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,378 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $146,977.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,312.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $139,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,288.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,644. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.